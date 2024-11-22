Pakistan's first Maritime Science and Technology Park inaugurated

To serve as a revolutionary hub for innovation and development in diverse sectors

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s first Maritime Science and Technology Park (PMSTP) has been inaugurated.

The groundbreaking ceremony of PMSTP was held during IDEAS-2024 at Expo Centre Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the event as the Chief Guest.

While addressing the ceremony, the Naval Chief highlighted historic significance of the project, stating that PMSTP will pave the way for much-needed growth in maritime sciences, technologies, businesses and industries.

He emphasised that this initiative will open new avenues for enhancing Pakistan’s GDP and advancing the maritime sector.

PMSTP is the country’s first dedicated maritime science park, integrating academia, industry and government in a unique collaboration to foster growth across Pakistan’s maritime sectors.

The park’s initiatives will target diverse fields, including naval technologies, artificial Intelligence, cyber security, ocean renewable energy, seafood processing, shipbuilding and coastal tourism.

The concept behind the Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park is to serve as a revolutionary hub for innovation and development, focusing on maritime sciences and technology to strengthen Pakistan’s blue economy.