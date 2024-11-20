Soitec reports first-half revenue below last year's level

(Reuters) - French semiconductor materials supplier Soitec reported a 16% drop in half-year sales, citing lower volumes due to persistently high inventories across the smartphone value chain and a softer automotive market.

The company reported revenue of 338 million euros ($355.31 million) for the half-year, compared with 401 million euros a year earlier.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 15% to 113 million euros for the same period, compared to 132 million euros last year.

"For 2025, we anticipate different dynamics across our three end markets, with the Mobile Communications market expected to continue to slightly improve, the Automotive & Industrial market weakness persisting through the first half of the year, and Cloud AI investments to remain at elevated levels," Chief Executive Officer Pierre Barnabé said in a statement.

Soitec confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting revenue to be stable year-on-year at constant exchange rates with an EBITDA margin of around 35%.