Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2bn in four months

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2bn in four months

IT exports were $330 million in October

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 13:46:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan's IT exports have reached $1.2 billion during the first four months of current fiscal year.

According to the State Bank, IT exports touched $330 million in October, which is 13pc higher than in September.

The IT sector has been exporting services worth approximately $290 million a month over the past one year.

With increase in IT exports, Pakistani companies have also expanded the number of their global clients.

Information and Communication Technology export remittances have experienced a significant increase of over 34pc reaching $1.2 billion during the first four months of the current financial year.

In a statement, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the ICT exports were $894 in the corresponding period last year.

She said with the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the Ministry of IT, the Pakistan Software Export Board and the IT industry are committed to increase country's IT exports.