Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan's IT exports reached 1.2 billion dollars during the first four months of current fiscal year.

According to the State Bank, IT exports amounted to 330 million dollars in October, which is 13pc higher than in September.

The IT sector has been exporting services worth approximately 290 million dollars on average per month over the past one year.

With increase in IT exports, Pakistani companies have also expanded the number of their global clients.

Information and Communication Technology export remittances have experienced a significant increase of over 34pc reaching 1.2 billion dollar during the first four months of the current Financial Year.

In a statement, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said ICT exports were 800 and 94 million dollar in the same period last year.

She said with the support of Special Investment Facilitation Council, Ministry of IT, Pakistan Software Export Board and IT industry are committed to increase country's IT exports.