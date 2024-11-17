How you can register your VPNs hassle free?

Users can register their VPNs through a new online portal at PTA website

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has claimed of making virtual private networks (VPNs) registration process smooth and hassle free.

PTA made an announcement for the VPNs registration for software houses, freelancers, embassies, call centers, banks and organisations.

In an issued statement, PTA stated that users can register their VPNs through a new online portal at ipregistration.pta.gov.pk.

Applicants could apply by filling an online form, providing necessary details and IP address for VPN connectivity. The fixed IP address could be acquired from the internet service provider.

Freelancers have to submit a letter of affiliation with the project as evidence for a VPN registration application.

The process of VPNs registration is completely free and could be successfully completed after 8 to 10 hours of submitting an application.

More than 20,000 companies and freelancers have gotten their VPNs registered.

It is pertinent to note that VPNs are used by internet users across the world to access illegal and banned content.

The VPNs usage surged across Pakistan after the ban on the social media site X formerly Twitter.

