PTA launches new portal for VPNs registration

With the objective of ensuring uninterrupted access to legal and registered VPNs.

Fri, 15 Nov 2024 09:22:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced a new portal for the registration of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

In a bid to tackle the issue of unregistered and illegal VPNs, the PTA held consultations on its VPN registration framework with key stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of IT, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and the Pakistan IT Association.

A PTA spokesperson stated that a secure process for VPN registration has now been implemented and users can now register their VPNs through a new online platform.

The framework is aimed at IT companies, freelancers and other stakeholders, with the objective of ensuring uninterrupted access to legal and registered VPNs.

The meeting recognised the importance of VPNs for secure communication while also evaluating the potential misuse of VPNs in illegal activities.

The PTA has emphasised that companies and freelancers will be encouraged to register their VPNs through the new system.

It is important to note that Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are currently used in Pakistan to access websites or applications that are blocked in the country.

In August, the PTA had started tightening regulations on VPN usage, with the goal of restricting access to the previously banned microblogging platform 'X'.

