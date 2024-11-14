Spotify launches huge push into video as it takes on YouTube

The music app has expanded into a range of other media in recent years

(Web Desk) - Spotify has unveiled a host of changes to its platform as it attempts to encourage more people to watch video podcasts.

Despite having launched and being best known as a music platform, Spotify has expanded into a range of other media in recent years, first adding podcasts and since then audiobooks. Now it is launching a major push into longform video with an array of new tools.

The new changes include plans to pay video creators for videos based on how much users engage with them. It will also turn off ads in videos for paid subscribers.

The changes put Spotify in more direct competition with YouTube, which has itself been pushing into podcasting alongside its more traditional video content. While Spotify did not explicitly name its rival during its announcement, its chief executive Daniel Ek promised gathered content creators that its offering would be “superior to any other platform”.

Mr Ek and other Spotify executives pointed to the significant number of ads that were inserted into videos on other platforms such as YouTube.

Creators do not like having to sell ads, they suggested, and viewers are frustrated with the increasing amount of ads that get in their way of content.

Instead, from the beginning of next year, Spotify Premium subscribers will be able to watch podcasts without ads interrupting them. Instead, creators will be paid according to how much and how long users watch their podcasts, as well as receiving money from ads for free users.

That comes with new tools aimed at those making the podcasts and videos. A new system called Spotify for Creators offers data and other options for podcasts, and creators will also be able to upload short clips from their podcasts to promote them.

The new tools will be available from 2 January in the UK, US, Canada and Australia. Spotify has not revealed some details about the rollout – including exactly how and how much creators will be paid.

Spotify has allowed video podcasts since 2022. Since then they have become increasingly popular: the number of creators publishing them has increased by more than 50 per cent year on year, and more than 240 million users have now watched one.