SoftwareOne weigh deal for Crayon as Apax closes in

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 19:04:56 PKT

(Reuters) - Swiss technology firm SoftwareOne Holding is exploring a potential merger with smaller Norwegian competitor Crayon Group Holding, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apax Partners, the leading bidder for SoftwareOne, is discussing with the company's major shareholders various structures to take both SoftwareOne and Crayon private and combine their businesses, according to the report.

SoftwareOne and Apax declined to comment on the report. Crayon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Last month, SoftwareOne said the discussions with potential buyers were progressing after it reported a slowdown in revenue growth and adjusted its full-year outlook downwards.

Reuters reported in July, citing two sources, that Apax Partners, Bain Capital and CVC were each exploring potential bids for the Swiss technology firm.

SoftwareOne's board was ousted in April after it rejected a 2.9 billion Swiss franc ($3.27 billion) takeover offer by Bain.