Metals-rich Kazakhstan seeks niche in battery supply chain

Technology Technology Metals-rich Kazakhstan seeks niche in battery supply chain

Metals-rich Kazakhstan seeks niche in battery supply chain

Follow on Published On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 19:35:32 PKT

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakhstan aims to boost the output of metals needed for electric vehicle (EV) batteries and is issuing hundreds of new exploration licences to attract fresh investment in the sector, the country's industry minister told Reuters.

The former Soviet republic promotes itself as a dependable supplier of the majority of critical materials outlined by the European Union, at a time when Russia has threatened to curb exports and China is tightening control over rare earths.

Kazakhstan has signed deals with the European Union and Britain on the supply of critical minerals.

"People know that Kazakhstan is very reliable... We've been supplying markets for a very long time," industry minister Kanat Sharlapayev said in an interview this week.

The Central Asian nation, the world's ninth-largest by land area but sparsely populated, has deposits of 90% of the elements of the periodic table and is already a significant exporter of ferroalloys, gold, and copper.

The country wants to gain market share in battery materials such as lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel and graphite amid rising demand for the materials, Sharlapayev said.

Kazakhstan already mines manganese, but last year it launched the processing of manganese sulphate and aims to eventually capture 10% of the global market for the battery material.

It also supplies phosphates for fertilisers and aims to process material needed for LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) batteries that are growing in popularity, he added.

This is the Permian Basin, the most productive oil and gas region in the United States.

"Building scalable processing of battery grade metals is something we want to expand," said Sharlapayev, a former banker with Citigroup.

"We already have production facilities, it's just a matter of expanding the range of those materials."

RUSSIAN THREAT

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that Moscow should consider limiting exports of uranium, titanium, nickel, and potentially other commodities in retaliation for Western sanctions.

Kazakhstan is a major global supplier of both uranium and titanium. It also holds 2% of world nickel reserves, but has, for now, a negligible share in its global output.

The country has also yet to tap its deposits of lithium, another key metal, but exploration is underway.

To speed up exploration and development, the cabinet streamlined the procedures for exploration licences and moved them online, he said.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said last month it had bought a stake, in a firm exploring for graphite in Kazakhstan.

Although Kazakhstan is a member of Russian-led economic and security blocs, it has maintained neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, promised to abide by Western sanctions against Moscow, and actively participates in the development of cargo transit routes bypassing Russia.