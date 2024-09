DirecTV says Disney dispute costing it customers

Technology Technology DirecTV says Disney dispute costing it customers

DirecTV says Disney dispute costing it customers

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 21:42:04 PKT

(Reuters) - DirecTV said its licensing dispute with Walt Disney is costing its customers, in remarks Thursday at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology conference.

DirecTV subscribers lost access to Disney's networks on Sept 1, after the two sides failed to reach a new distribution deal.