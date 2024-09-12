Govt discusses strategies to accelerate Pakistan's digital transformation

To establish four major technology and innovation centers across the country

(Web Desk) - A high-level meeting of the Committee for Digital Pakistan was held today on the special instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting was co-chaired by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and State Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders to discuss strategies for accelerating Pakistan's digital transformation.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the critical importance of embracing innovation and technological advancements to ensure Pakistan's competitiveness in the global landscape.

He highlighted the government's significant investments in youth development, including the distribution of free laptops to over a million young people, which has propelled Pakistan to become the third-largest freelancing nation in the world.

The establishment of four major technology and innovation centers across the country was also discussed, aimed at fostering a culture of research, development, and entrepreneurship.

The meeting underscored the need for Pakistan to adopt a proactive approach to harness the benefits of e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and other emerging trends.

The government's commitment to bridging the digital divide was a key focus, with efforts to expand internet connectivity to remote areas and the recent launch of a satellite in partnership with China highlighted as significant milestones.

The Committee for Digital Pakistan reaffirmed the government's dedication to building a knowledge-based economy and transforming Pakistan into a digital powerhouse.

The roadmap developed during the meeting will serve as a guiding framework for implementing initiatives aimed at promoting digital literacy, fostering innovation, and ensuring Pakistan's digital future.