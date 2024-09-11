SentinelOne taps former Workday exec Barbara Larson as CFO

Wed, 11 Sep 2024

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne on Wednesday named Barbara Larson as its new finance chief, effective immediately, succeeding Dave Bernhardt.

SentinelOne is trying to take share from CrowdStrike after a global outage due to the bigger rival's faulty software update triggered some customers to rethink their options, with additional investments in AI-powered cybersecurity products.

Larson joins SentinelOne after a decade-long stint at Workday where she became the finance chief at the human resources software provider in 2022 and left the post a year later.

Mountain View, California-based SentinelOne said the outgoing CFO Bernhardt will remain as an advisor through the end of this year. He joined the company as CFO in September 2020.

The cybersecurity company raised its annual revenue forecast last month, signaling a surge in spending as cyber threats become more sophisticated amid rising hacking activity.