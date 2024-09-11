Apple CEO's deepfake crypto scam hit people during iPhone 16 launch

With the deepfake AI video, people were lured into a double-your-money scheme

(Web Desk) - The Tech-giant Apple launched its new iPhone series on September 9, but this time, the lunch is much more special.

After observing the hype around Artificial Intelligence (AI), the company has also infused AI tech with the iPhone 16 Launch. With better Camera quality, a bigger screen, new colors, and an outside Camera button add-on, the iPhone16 has become the talk of the town.

However, the main limelight was the scammers running major crypto scams using Apple CEO Tim Cook’s deepfake AI video to scam people after luring them into a double-your-money scheme.

The Apple team has organized a livestream for the Glowtime event on September 9 to introduce the users to new iPhone 16 models and their features.

However, the crypto scammers made the best use of this situation by launching several live streams targeting the audience with an AI-generated video of Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The scammer used some of the old clips of Tim Cook’s interviews and edited them with the Deepfake AI. With this, the scammer asked the users to be part of the crypto industry. More importantly, they lured the users into double-your-money crypto scams.

In such scams, the users are promised to send double the amount they have shared with a scammer. However, once the transaction is completed, the user is left stranded.

More than 355K people viewed one single livestream, where the scammers created a lookalike of the Apple YouTube channel, making it look legitimate.

However, this was not all, as many such live streams hit YouTube on the same day. More importantly, many of these were from channels that were not even related to tech.

The scammer has even put a QR code in the videos for people to scan and share cryptocurrencies. These scammers asked for cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and dogecoin on designated crypto wallets.

Moreover, they have presented fake transaction screens, scamming people into thinking that other senders have already received double their deposits.

Though the live streams are no longer available on the platform, many users have taken the X platform, revealing this pathetic incident.

Some informed the world about Apple’s hack, whereas many became the victims.