ASML needs licence to service some equipment in China

Technology Technology ASML needs licence to service some equipment in China

ASML needs licence to service some equipment in China

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 22:32:59 PKT

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Tuesday clarified that ASML needs a licence to provide spare parts and software updates for computer chipmaking equipment it has previously sold to Chinese customers that now fall under export restrictions.

That includes the two additional tools that the Dutch government added to its national control list on Friday in a move to coordinate policy with the United States, according to a statement provided to Reuters by the Foreign Ministry.

