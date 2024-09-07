Safe city record hacked as cyber attacks hit capital police's digital system

Later, the police recovered the loss and changed passwords of websites

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad Police’s digital system came under six cyber attacks, Dunya News reported on Saturday.

Police sources said the hackers got access to the Safe City’s website and confidential records were hacked.

However, it was also claimed that the capital police had recovered the loss by implementing immediate security measures.

It was also decided to hire 39 IT experts to prevent any attack of this nature in the future.

These 39 IT buffs would be given a special training before their posting in the Islamabad Safe City.

As a part of security procedure, the police also changed the passwords of Safe City and websites.