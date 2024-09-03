Apple to switch to OLED displays for all upcoming iPhones from 2025

TOKYO (Reuters) - Apple will use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for all iPhone models sold in 2025 and later, moving entirely away from liquid crystal displays (LCDs), Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Television and smartphone makers are adopting OLED displays over LCDs for the former's ability to deliver more vivid colours and sharper contrast, ideal for high-definition videos.

Apple has begun placing orders for OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone SE model from China's BOE Technology and South Korea's LG Display, according to Nikkei.

Sharp and Japan Display had a combined 70% share of iPhone displays about a decade ago but had supplied LCDs only for the iPhone SE recently and do not mass-produce OLED displays for smartphones, the report added.

Apple first used OLED panels in the iPhone X, unveiled in 2017, and has since switched to OLEDs for premium iPhone models.

The company brought OLED screens to the latest iPad Pro models launched in May.

Sharp, Japan Display, and LG Display declined to comment in response to Reuters' queries. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.