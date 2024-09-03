Woman rejects Google, Apple offers to open candy store

(Web Desk) - A woman rejected offers from some of the world's leading tech companies, including Google and Apple, to fulfill her lifelong dream of opening a candy store.

In a surprising career shift, a tech professional missed offers from some of the world’s leading tech companies, including Google and Apple, to fulfill her lifelong dream of opening a candy store. The entrepreneur, who previously held internships at Google, Apple, and Microsoft, recently launched "Lil Sweet Treat," a candy store in New York City.

The decision to step away from a promising career in technology came after a chance encounter during a routine walk.

“I was going to lunch and passed by a vacant unit. Immediately, I knew it was the perfect spot for the candy shop I’d always envisioned,” she told Business Insider.

The entrepreneur’s career trajectory could have followed a more traditional path. During her freshman year, she interned as a software engineer at Google, followed by roles at the Blackstone Group, Apple, and Microsoft.

With such impressive experience, she received multiple offers from these tech giants. However, as an immigrant who valued financial stability, the decision to pivot to a completely different industry was not taken lightly.

“My mother encouraged me to focus on saving for a house, but I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit,” she explained.

Despite the security that a career in Big Tech could have provided, she chose to join an e-commerce startup as Head of Product, which further ignited her passion for creating something of her own.

The concept of a candy shop had been on her mind for years. Growing up in the United States after immigrating at a young age, she frequently shared Korean snacks with her classmates, who, in turn, shared their own treats from various cultures.

“This exchange of snacks was a unique way to learn about different cultures, and the joy it brought to everyone involved was something I cherished,” she noted.

Her passion for international sweets only grew with time, leading her to explore candy shops worldwide during her travels.

The positive reactions from friends and family when she brought back treats from her journeys convinced her to share this joy with a broader audience.

With the growing popularity of international candies, she felt the timing was right to make her dream a reality.

Together with her husband, she bootstrapped the venture, launching both a physical store and an e-commerce platform. Despite the financial risks, she remains confident in her decision.

“As an immigrant, taking such a leap is daunting, but my passion for this project makes it worth the risk,” she said.