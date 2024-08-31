Ford to recall 90,736 vehicles over engine valve issue

(Reuters) - Ford will recall 90,736 vehicles as engine intake valves in the vehicles may break while driving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Saturday.

The recall impacts certain 2021-2022 Bronco, F-150, Edge, Explorer, Lincoln Nautilus, and Lincoln Aviator vehicles equipped with either a 2.7L or 3.0L Nano EcoBoost engine, the NHTSA said.

As part of the remedy, dealers will perform an engine cycle test and replace the engine as necessary, free of charge, the regulator said.