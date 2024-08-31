In-focus

Brazil suspends social media X following Supreme Court ban

(AFP) - A block on Elon Musk's X social network in Brazil started to take effect early Saturday after a Supreme Court judge ordered its suspension, according to AFP.

Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes on Friday ordered the suspension of the platform following a months-long standoff with the tech billionaire over disinformation in South America's largest nation.

Moraes handed down the ruling after Musk failed to comply with an order to name a new legal representative for the company. 

