Brazil suspends social media X following Supreme Court ban

Published On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 18:43:30 PKT

(AFP) - A block on Elon Musk's X social network in Brazil started to take effect early Saturday after a Supreme Court judge ordered its suspension, according to AFP.

Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes on Friday ordered the suspension of the platform following a months-long standoff with the tech billionaire over disinformation in South America's largest nation.

Moraes handed down the ruling after Musk failed to comply with an order to name a new legal representative for the company.