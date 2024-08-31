PTA blocks online content through Web Monitoring System

Technology Technology PTA blocks online content through Web Monitoring System

The IDs, apps, websites against state have been blocked

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 09:46:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has initiated blocking content available online under the Web Monitoring System (WMS).

According to sources, PTA has blocked 2,369 URLs and 183 mobile applications involved in exposing personal data/identity information.

Cabinet Division incharge minister in a written response to the National Assembly stated that blocked sites were responsible for leaking information in public.

The PTA’s WMS is capable of Deep Packet Inspection and helps in internet traffic control on gateway level. This new system has been prompted to block illegal and anti-state content.

Meanwhile, sources informed that IDs involved in propaganda against state institutions have been identified. This system has enabled the PTA to block illegal content.

Pakistanis are experiencing internet outage and connectivity issues since a month which have impacted businesses, freelancers and online delivery and riding apps employees.

State Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima informed that VPN excessive use has prompted internet outage and no firewall or internet throttling was being done by the government.

PTA chairman stated that damaged submarine cables in the sea have created internet disruption. The PTA has also initiated to register unauthorised VPNs to prevent loss of digital information.

