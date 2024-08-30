When continents shift on Earth, volcanoes erupt fountains of diamonds: Study

Diamonds have a thrilling journey

(Web Desk) - In a fascinating discovery, scientists have found that diamonds have a thrilling journey when they emerge on the surface amid a calamitous situation when the continents shift and explosive volcanic eruptions occur.

Diamonds are a kind of geological formations which are not present close to the surface of the Earth and instead are formed deep within the crust of the Earth, which is 93 miles below ground.

Before the diamonds finally appear on the surface, they go through a dramatic and explosive process which is known as a "kimberlite eruption".

The diamond-laden rocks are propelled at a high speed which ranges between 11 to 83 mph by these eruptions.

These eruptions take these precious stones on a remarkable journey from their fiery origins to their last destination which is above the surface of Earth.

Professor of Earth and Climate Science at the University of Southampton in England Thomas Gernon observed that these kimberlite eruptions take place very frequently when significant tectonic shifts take place and lead to events like the breakup of the supercontinent Pangaea.

Such eruptions were happening in the thick and hard-to-disrupt places in the middle of continents.

“The diamonds have been sat at the base of the continents for hundreds of millions or even billions of years,” said Gernon.

“There must be some stimulus that just drives them suddenly because these eruptions themselves are really powerful, really explosive," he added.