Cyber audit of telecom sector kicks off

Technology Technology Cyber audit of telecom sector kicks off

PTA would present its final findings after finalization of the security audit

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 09:46:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has initiated the cybersecurity audit of telecom operators to ensure digital safety and security of users across Pakistan.

According to PTA sources, final consideration would be done by PTA to oversee that competent companies of international standard meet all technical aspects of cybersecurity audit.

PTA would take the review of the final audit to make sure cybersecurity measures meet international standards.



The audit will ensure the telecom operators have installed a firewall or not and implemented a cybersecurity framework.

Scrutiny of telecom operators would be done to ensure personal and sensitive information and data are secure and don’t pose threat of leakage.

Telecom operators’ staff security clearance would be done to handle sensitive information.

After finalization of the security audit, PTA would present its final findings.

It is pertinent to note that the National Cyber Emergency Response warned of cybersecurity risks and issued advisory for government, organizations and NGOs to take measures for safety and security of digital infrastructure.

