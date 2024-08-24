PTA proposes finalisation of VPN policy

Technology Technology PTA proposes finalisation of VPN policy

Aims to regulate VPN usage amid surge in its demand

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 13:01:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Unauthorised and illegal usage of VPNs has been increased across Pakistan due to internet slowdown and intermittent outages.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has proposed for early formation of VPN policy to the Ministry of Information Technology.

PTA clarified that VPNs would not be suspended but registered. PTA sources informed that millions of freelancers and IT companies were using VPNs.

A surge of VPN usage has been seen among Telecom consumers.



PTA stated that VPN registration was crucial for digital safety and security and personal data. PTA has reiterated that VPN will not be banned instead their usage would be regulated.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima has asserted that there has been neither an internet suspension nor a reduction in internet speed in the country.

She attributed any perceived slowdown in internet speed to the increased use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

PTA Chairman retired Maj Gen Hafeezur Rehman informed media that a damaged submarine cable had created the internet slowdown.

He cleared the air about firewall installation, saying there's no such thing. "No firewall is being installed.”

He also clarified that it was not a firewall but the government’s web management system which was being upgraded.