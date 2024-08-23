World's second-largest diamond found in Botswana

The diamond weighs nearly 2,500 carats and is estimated to cost millions of dollars

Published On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 05:58:24 PKT

(Web Desk) - While the firm that owns the mine has not disclosed its price, the stone has an astonishing estimated cost. The second-largest diamond ever discovered weighs nearly 2,500 carats and is estimated to cost millions of dollars.

The 2,492-carat gem was dug out of a Botswana mine this week.

It nearly shattered the record for the biggest stone, set nearly 120 years ago.

That honor belongs to a 3,106-carat jewel sourced from South Africa in 1905.

Dubbed the Cullinan diamond, it was cut into nine pieces, some of which ended up among the British Crown Jewels.

The second-largest stone was unearthed in Karowe Mine, owned by Canadian firm Lucara Diamond.

While not the biggest ever, government officials say it is the largest in Botswana's history.

Lucara has backed up the claim, dubbing it "one of the largest rough diamonds ever uncovered" in a statement.

Company President and CEO William Lamb said the firm was "ecstatic" about the find.

While Lucara did not disclose the gem's estimated price, one carat alone can cost up to $15,000 in the current market.

At over 2,000 carats, the diamond is projected to cost millions.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi posed with the impressive stone at his office in the state's capital.

The jewel was presented to the world on Thursday, just hours after Lucara's initial announcement.

Diamonds are Botswana's main source of income, representing 30% of GDP and 80% of exports.

The African state is one of the world's largest producers of diamonds, accounting for roughly 20% of global supply.

Karowe Mine has birthed several awe-inspiring stones in recent years.

The 1,758-carat Sewelo was uncovered in 2019 and once held the record for the second-largest mined diamond.

Its name translates to “rare find” in the southern African Tswana language.

Louis Vuitton snapped up the stone shortly after its discovery. The fashion house partnered with Lucara and a Belgian diamond manufacturer to break it into several smaller jewels.

Another striking find, the 1,111-carat Lesedi La Rona, sold to a British jeweler for $53 million in 2017.

Despite weighing less, the 813-carat Constellation diamond sold for $10 million more in 2016.

The historic purchase at the hands of a Dubai-based diamond trading company made it the world's most expensive rough diamond.