Nationwide internet shutdown and firewall installation challenged in the LHC

Published On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 09:04:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has been petitioned to challenge the nationwide internet shutdown and firewall installations. The petition was filed by Azhar Siddique, Advocate, head of the Judicial Activism Panel, against the federal government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), among others.

The petition argued that the internet and social media apps have been abruptly shut down across the country without any notice or justification.

This shutdown was effecting businesses and all sectors of life, constituting a violation of fundamental rights.

The petition requested that the court nullify the federal government's decision to suspend internet services and order the immediate and complete restoration of internet access nationwide.