OpenAI signs content deal with Condé Nast

Published On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 09:17:20 PKT

(Reuters) - Sam Altman-led OpenAI on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership with Condé Nast to display content from its brands such as the Vogue and the New Yorker within the AI startup's products, including ChatGPT and SearchGPT prototype.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

OpenAI has signed similar deals with the Time magazine, Financial Times, Business Insider-owner Axel Springer, France's Le Monde and Spain's Prisa Media over the past few months.



While these content partnerships are essential for training artificial intelligence models, some media organizations such as the New York Times and the Intercept had sued the Microsoft-backed firm over copyright issues associated with their works.

Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer at OpenAI, said the company is committed to working with Condé Nast and other news publishers to "ensure that as AI plays a larger role in news discovery and delivery, it maintains accuracy, integrity and respect for quality reporting".

News and digital media have faced steep challenges over the last decade as many technology companies eroded publishers' ability to monetize content, Roger Lynch, CEO of Condé Nast, said in a memo to employees.

"Our partnership with OpenAI begins to make up for some of that revenue," Lynch said.

OpenAI launched its AI-powered search engine SearchGPT in July, with real-time access to information from the internet, into a territory long dominated by Google.

The company said on Tuesday it was collaborating with its news partners to collect feedback and insights on the design and performance of SearchGPT.