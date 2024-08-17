PTA begins phased shutdown of illegal SIMs

Starting Friday, the first phase involved blocking SIMs linked to fake or canceled identification cards.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has initiated a phased shutdown of illegal SIM cards.

According to sources, SIMs were being blocked based on data obtained from NADRA.

The second phase would address SIMs registered to expired ID cards, while the third phase would focus on blocking SIMs registered under deceased individuals' names.

Prior to shutting down the SIMs, users have been notified via messages and advised to update their SIM-related data.

PTA sources emphasised that the illegal use of mobile SIMs was unacceptable, as fake SIMs were being utilized in various unlawful activities.