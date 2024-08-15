Chinese e-commerce group JD.com beats profit forecasts in second quarter

Chinese e-commerce group JD.com beats profit forecasts in second quarter

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce group JD.com on Thursday reported a forecast-beating second-quarter profit, helped by price cuts that attracted cost-sensitive consumers to its platform.

JD.com's US-listed shares rose as much as 3.5% in premarket trading.

Major Chinese vendors like JD.com and Alibaba have increased their focus on discounts and lower-priced goods as Chinese shoppers have become more cautious about spending.

A stuttering post-COVID recovery in China has benefited low-cost e-commerce players such as PDD Holdings.

Increased competition has triggered a price war between larger rivals as they look to attract the same pool of customers.

The retailers rely heavily on major discounting events such as China's mid-year e-commerce sales festival which took place in June, to boost overall growth and exposure.

The so-called "618" shopping event, named after the June 18 founding date of e-commerce provider JD.com, but embraced by all platforms, gauges the market sentiment among household consumers.

JD.com said in June its turnover and order volumes reached a new high over the festival period, which ran from the end of May to June 18 this year.

JD.com's second-quarter profit rose 73.7% to 9.36 yuan per share, excluding items, compared with estimates of 6.07 yuan, according to LSEG data.

JD.com's general and administrative costs were reduced by 9.6% in the quarter.

After JD.com prioritised a "low price" strategy at the close of 2022, its share price experienced a decline, plummeting from approximately $60 to the current value of around $26.

Jacob Cooke, CEO of e-commerce consultancy WPIC Marketing + Technologies, said despite economic challenges, consumers are not only motivated by price-product quality and shopping experience but also contribute to driving conversions and cultivating marketplace loyalty.

"JD.com should lean into its strengths rather than engaging in a race to the bottom of excessive discounts," he said.

The company's total revenue rose 1.2% to 291.40 billion yuan ($40.71 billion) in the second quarter, compared with estimates of 292.89 billion yuan.