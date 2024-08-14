Cyber alert issued for digital data breach

ISLAMABAD (Hareem Jadoon) - The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) has warned of heightened cyber-attacks risks of targeting organisations across Pakistan by issuing a critical advisory.

The advisory urged all institutions to take immediate precautionary measures to safeguard their digital infrastructure.

The primary threat identified is a SQL injection attack, a type of cyber assault in which hackers gain unauthorised access by exploiting vulnerabilities in a database, as per the National CERT.

The advisory highlighted that hackers may pose a significant threat to the integrity and privacy of organisational data by breaching databases to steal sensitive information,

"Hackers are trying to gain access to sensitive information from various organisations' databases," the advisory noted.

It specifically advised the mobilisation of information security officers to lead the defensive efforts within their respective entities, including government departments and NGOs.

The CERT urged to secure databases against potential breaches by activating firewalls and other cybersecurity measures

"This is a serious threat that could compromise the security of sensitive information across various sectors," the advisory stated.

Organisations are advised to remain vigilant and continuously monitor their systems for any suspicious activity.

The CERT’s advisory serves as a crucial reminder of the ongoing cyber threats facing Pakistan and the need for robust cybersecurity protocols to protect against potential attacks.