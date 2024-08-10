Solar storm to hit planet Earth

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Commission (SUPARCO) has revealed that the earth planet is surrounded by a solar storm.

Geomagnetic storms are on Earth’s path due to material and energy emitted from the Sun while satellites, power grids and space stations are at risk.

The Institute of Space Technology Islamabad has released special images of the surface of the Sun.

According to the Spokesperson of SUPARCO, three Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are currently on their way to Earth. The first two M-class solar flares were launched on August 07.

Initial CMEs were relatively minor, but the third X1.3-class solar flare is much more powerful than these. More M-class flares have been released from the surface of the Sun.

The effects of plasma and magnetic waves from the Sun’s surface are expected to reach Earth over the next three to four days.

As the sun reaches the peak of its activity, earth also faces risks related to storms. Solar storms cause radio blackouts, disabled satellites, and cellular phone and GPS networks.