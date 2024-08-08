Turkiye blocks Roblox access over abuse concerns, justice minister says

'Our country is obliged to take the necessary measures to ensure the protection of our children'

GDANSK (Reuters) - Turkiye has blocked access to the popular video game platform Roblox (RBLX.N) over concerns about content that could lead to child abuse, the country's justice minister said.

"Our country is obliged to take the necessary measures to ensure the protection of our children," Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on social media platform X. "Using technology in a negative way is never acceptable."

He said a Turkish court had imposed the access block under an investigation by prosecutors in the southern province of Adana due to concerns about content that could lead to the abuse of children.

He did not give any further details.

Roblox did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment made to representatives in the United States and UK.

On its website, the company, which hosts user-created games, says its "safety & privacy systems and teams are constantly evolving and innovating to ensure everyone feels safe on Roblox, every day".

The Roblox ban came after Turkiye blocked access to social media platform Instagram last week, a move it said was due to Instagram not abiding by certain laws and public sensitivities.

Turkish officials held talks with Instagram this week but the issue has not yet been resolved.

