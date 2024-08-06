China unveils world's largest aircraft, drone carrier

(Web Desk) - To rapidly enhance its naval capabilities and counter the US, China has commenced the rapid development of its enormous next-generation amphibious assault ship.

New satellite imagery of the Changxing Island Shipbuilding Base in China shows rapid progress in constructing the first Yulan-class helicopter landing assault (LHA) ship.

Dubbed Type 076, the vessel represents a significant advancement in the ability of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to extend its power beyond China’s shores.

After completion, the Type 076 will be the largest amphibious assault ship in the world.

Satellite imagery from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) indicates that the flight deck measures around 260 meters by 52 meters and covers an area of over 13,500 square meters—nearly the size of three U.S. football fields.

That is significantly larger than the U.S. America-class LHA and the Japanese Izumo-class helicopter carriers (CVHM/DDH).

The Type 076 will be significantly larger than its Chinese predecessor, the Type 075.

Like other types of amphibious assault ships, the Type 076 will be capable of carrying numerous aircraft and drones, amphibious landing craft, and a complement of over 1,000 marines.

Yet the larger vessel has an increased capacity to carry more aircraft in its internal hangar and offers additional space for launching aircraft on its expansive flight deck

Size is just one of Type 076’s advantages. The vessel will have significant technological upgrades, placing it above its peers.

It will notably feature a catapult for launching fixed-wing aircraft, setting it apart from all other amphibious assault ships.

The Type 076’s catapult is expected to resemble the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) used by the US Ford-class aircraft carriers.

EMALS is an advanced technology successfully deployed only by the United States and China. It provides more power than the traditional steam-powered catapults installed on older classes of carriers, enabling the launch of larger aircraft with heavier payloads.

Satellite imagery indicates that the Type 076 will feature an aircraft elevator on each vessel’s side, lifting aircraft from the internal hangar to the flight deck.

This new configuration is more optimized for aircraft takeoffs and landings compared to the Type 075’s design. The Type 075 has one larger aft elevator and a smaller internal forward elevator that obstructs the flight deck when in use.