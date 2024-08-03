Google helps parents to limit children screen time with 'School Time' feature

Parents will also have the option to allow calls or texts from specific contacts.

Published On: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 15:23:18 PKT

(Web Desk) - Parents are worried about the increased screen-time of children that negatively impacts the academic activities of their children.

However, tech giant, Google has introduced ‘school time’ feature in devices to end this worry and facilitate the parents.

This feature will allow parents to limit the features of the device to a specified time.

School time enables parents to set their child’s personal device to a dedicated home screen with limited functionality during school hours, which helps reduce distractions during class.

Parents can schedule and select which apps are allowed during School time in Family Link, in the parental controls app.

This feature is only available on Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatches and will roll out to more devices including select Android phones, tablets and Samsung Galaxy Watches over the next year.