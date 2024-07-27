PTA issues advisory about buying mobile phones

Technology Technology PTA issues advisory about buying mobile phones

Always cross check IMEI number

Follow on Published On: Sat, 27 Jul 2024 09:49:04 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a warning to consumers to exercise caution when purchasing mobile phones from the market.

In a statement shared on social media, the PTA advised the public to be vigilant against cloned or duplicate mobile devices.

The authority emphasised that consumers should always purchase phones from reliable sources and ensure that the devices come with a valid warranty.

The PTA further instructed buyers to opt for boxed phones, verify the PTA stamp on the box, and check that the IMEI number on the phone matches the one on the box.

To verify their devices, users are encouraged to visit the website /https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk, text their IMEI number to 8484, or use the DVS app.

The PTA warned against purchasing expensive devices at unusually low prices or those without a warranty.

Consumers were advised to ensure they buy boxed mobile devices and to contact the vendor and report any issues to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) if they fall victim to a scam.