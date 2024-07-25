Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to enhance cooperation in IT Telecom sector

Technology Technology Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to enhance cooperation in IT Telecom sector

It was finalized during a meeting between state minister for IT and Saudi ambassador

Follow on Published On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 18:26:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday agreed to enhance ties in information technology and telecommunication sector.

The agreement was finalized during a meeting between Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, said a news release.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima said Pakistan intended to boost its relations with Saudi Arabia in the field of IT and Telecommunication.

She said Saudi Arabia was an attractive market for Pakistani tech companies, urging Saudi Arabia to facilitate Pakistani IT firms registered with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), in getting visa and travelling to that country.

Shaza Fatima said that Pakistan also wanted to jointly work with Saudi Arabia in the field of cyber-security.

Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy said that Saudi Arabia will fully cooperate with Pakistan in the field of IT and Telecommunication.

He also ensured to support and facilitate Pakistani tech companies in getting visa and travelling.

Director General International Coordination, MoITT Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi was also present in the meeting.

