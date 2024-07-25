Scientists create first remote device to control human minds

This device is capable of manipulating a human brain from a distance with the help of magnetic field

Published On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 07:12:34 PKT

(Web Desk) - Researchers have created a 'long-range', 'large-volume' and remote mind control device in South Korea and are now planning to use this technology for 'non-invasive' medical procedures.

The never-ever-heard hardware was developed by the researchers of Korea's Institute for Basic Science (IBS). This device is capable of manipulating a human brain from a distance with the help of magnetic fields.

The technology was tested by inducing 'maternal' instincts in the test subjects which were female mice.

The researchers also exposed some lab mice to the magnetic fields which were designed to reduce the appetite and it resulted in a 10 percent loss in body weight.

"This is the world's first technology to freely control specific brain regions using magnetic fields," said the professor of chemistry and nanomedicine, who led the entire test.

How do scientists plan to use new hardware?

South Korea's IBS Center for Nanomedicine director and researcher Dr Cheon Jinwoo said that he plans to use the new hardware for a variety of healthcare applications where it is required.

"We expect it to be widely used in research to understand brain functions, sophisticated artificial neural networks, two-way brain-computer interface technologies, and new treatments for neurological disorders," said Dr Cheon.

Even though the remote mind control has science fiction quality, health experts emphasised that magnetic fields for decades have been successfully used in medical imaging.

"The concept of using magnetic fields to manipulate biological systems is now well established," said Dr Felix Leroy, a senior scientist at Spain's Instituto de Neurociencias, in an op-ed.

"It has been applied in various fields," he said, adding, "magnetic resonance imaging [MRI], transcranial magnetic stimulation, and magnetic hyperthermia for cancer treatment."

The technique, which is formally known as magneto-mechanical genetics (MMG), helped Dr Cheon and his colleagues as they created their brain-modulating technology.

The team called their invention Nano-MIND, which stood for "Nano-Magnetogenetic Interface for NeuroDynamics."