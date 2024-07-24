Sequoia Capital-backed Vanta raises funding at $2.45 bln valuation

Wed, 24 Jul 2024

(Reuters) - Online security and compliance management platform Vanta said on Wednesday it had raised $150 million in a fresh funding round led by venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, giving it a valuation of $2.45 billion.

Companies pursuing artificial intelligence (AI) adoption are attracting the attention of U.S. venture capital firms after a near two-year lull driven by high interest rates and a sluggish exit market for startup investors.

Vanta says it wants to double down on its AI innovation, eliminate legacy tools in compliance and deepen its global presence by venturing into the UK and Australia.

San Francisco-based Vanta raised $50 million in 2021 in a round led by Sequoia Capital, which also participated in its fundraise the year after. The company achieved a valuation of $1.6 billion when it raised $110 million in 2022.

The company has more than 8,000 customers, including Microsoft-owned developer platform GitHub, hiring platform SmartRecruiters and database company ZoomInfo.

Vanta, founded in 2018 by CEO Christina Cacioppo, helps its clients with security monitoring and achieving compliance certifications at a faster pace through process automation.

"We're investing in Vanta because of their demonstrated platform approach, starting with automated compliance and rapidly adding new modules," said Goldman Sachs growth equity investor Mike Reilly.

Atlassian Ventures, Craft Ventures, CrowdStrike Ventures, HubSpot Ventures, Workday Ventures and Y Combinator were the other investors in the funding round.