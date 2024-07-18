Microsoft launches its 'Designer' app, competing with Canva

Designer app is available to iOS and Android users from today

(Web Desk) - Microsoft is officially launching its AI-powered Designer app today, making it available to iOS and Android users after nearly a year in preview.

Originally accessible via web browsers and Microsoft Edge, Designer is now widely accessible to anyone with a personal Microsoft account as a free app for Windows, iOS, and Android devices.

This mobile app allows users to create and edit custom images, stickers, greeting cards, invitations, and more using templates and AI capabilities.

The app offers a variety of features including an avatar creator and tools for editing images such as restyling, creating collages, and adding decorative borders generated by AI.

Users can also edit backgrounds, remove objects or people from images, and insert text and branding elements.

Designer is not just limited to standalone use; it is also integrated with Microsoft's Copilot feature in apps like Word and PowerPoint.

Subscribers of Copilot Pro can directly create designs within these applications, and Microsoft plans to introduce a new banner image generator for Word soon.

Windows Insiders using Windows 11 will also gain access to Designer features within the Photos app, enabling functionalities like object removal, background erasure, auto-cropping, and filters directly within Photos.

This integration aims to streamline the editing process without needing to switch between apps. Similar enhancements are set to arrive in Microsoft Edge in the near future.

To celebrate the launch, Microsoft is offering 15 free daily boosts for users to utilize AI-powered image creation and editing capabilities within Designer. This move signifies Microsoft's commitment to enhancing creative tools and accessibility across its platforms.

“Boosts are automatically used whenever you’re creating or editing images or designs both in the Designer app and where Designer is integrated across Microsoft apps,” says Sumit Chauhan, corporate vice president of Microsoft’s Office product group. “You can upgrade to a Copilot Pro subscription to receive 100 boosts per day.”

