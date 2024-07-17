Nvidia, Pfizer lead $80 mln funding for Israeli medical AI tech firm CytoReason

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's CytoReason, which uses AI to develop disease models, said on Wednesday it had raised $80 million in a private funding round.

The company said it aims to expand the application of its models into additional indications and grow its proprietary molecular and clinical data.

It also plans to establish an office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, later this year.

In 2022, Pfizer expanded its partnership with CytoReason with a $20 million investment that could reach $110 million by 2027.

"The rapid expansion of new technologies, like artificial

intelligence, holds tremendous potential to help transform what is possible in human health," said Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer's chief scientific officer.

"Our collaboration with CytoReason leverages its cutting-edge immunology multiomics platform to augment Pfizer’s R&D capabilities and generate invaluable insights into new drug development pathways for patients."