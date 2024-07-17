Scientists develop robot which can drive regular cars

Technology Technology Scientists develop robot which can drive regular cars

Eyes of the robot have high-resolution cameras which are connected to artificial intelligence system

Follow on Published On: Wed, 17 Jul 2024 01:37:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - The world is not alien to the concept of driverless cars which even though has appeared as a complex challenge, with advanced technology and bright minds, the human race seems to have almost created it.

Such vehicles are built in a way that they have an understanding of their surroundings through which they control the car, even though there is no human intervention.

Taking a step ahead from this innovation, the scientists at the University of Tokyo, headed by Dr Kento Kawaharazuka, have now created a robot which can easily drive a regular car.

The musculoskeletal humanoid robot, named Musashi, has been designed in a way that mimics the human body and drives the car like any other human.

With this innovation, one day a robotic chauffeur may be driving a non-autonomous vehicle.

The robot Musashi has a musculoskeletal structure which closely resembles the human body. It has 39 joints, excluding the hands, and 74 muscles.

It has five fingers in every hand and pressure sensors have been attached in both the hands and feet.

It has been designed in a way that it is able to perform complex tasks like using the handbrake, switching the ignition key, pressing pedals, steering wheel and using indicators.

The eyes of the robot have high-resolution cameras which are connected to artificial intelligence systems.

The cameras help Musashi recognise people in the wing mirrors and take steps according.

It also helps in understanding when the pedestrians are crossing the road and the traffic lights are changing.

The robot Musashi can be seen as a significant step in the world of robotics and autonomous driving technology, which is still in the early stages of development.

As of now, this robot is only capable of driving in a straight line and turning right and can only speed at just 3 mph.

Kawaharazuka accepts that the robot is still not capable of driving and handling the car at a good speed which human drivers can do.

Kawaharazuka said that there will be a time when robots like Musashi will work as versatile drivers.