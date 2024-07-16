Musk wants to build Iron Man-style 'metal suit of armour'

(Web Desk) - Tech tycoon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, also revealed there had been two attempts on his own life within the past eight months.

“Maybe it’s time to build that flying metal suit of armor,” Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

His comments came after he offered his support for Trump's 2024 presidency bid for the first time on Sunday following the assassination attempt.

Musk also donated an undisclosed sum to America PAC, a political action committee working to re-elect Trump, Bloomberg reported.

In light of his public endorsement of the Republican leader, some X users asked the Tesla boss to "beef up" his security.

Trump was shot at just minutes after he started to speak to his fans at a campaign event in rural Pennsylvania.

Shocking video caught the moment gunshots rang out from a nearby building as Trump was seen grimacing and grabbing his ear before he fell to the ground.

Secret Service agents shot Trump's would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, moments after the ex-president was hit.

Musk reportedly blamed the Secret Service for not preventing the attack, and alleged possible incompetence.

“Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign,” he posted on X.

In relation to his own assassination attempts, the billionaire entrepreneur said he has survive two "separate occasions" within the past year.

"Dangerous times ahead," Musk wrote on X.

"Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months.

"They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas."