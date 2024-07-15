French competition authority confirms investigation into Nvidia

Technology Technology French competition authority confirms investigation into Nvidia

French competition authority confirms investigation into Nvidia

Follow on Published On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 17:07:53 PKT

PARIS (Reuters) - The French competition authority confirmed on Monday that an investigation is underway into chipmaker Nvidia over alleged anti-competitive practices.

Benoit Coeure, president of the agency, told Reuters on the sidelines of a press briefing that the company would be charged "if the investigation is fruitful".

Reuters, citing sources, reported earlier this month that the company was set to be charged by the French antitrust regulator.

