Researchers turn chicken fat into sustainable energy storage solution

Technology Technology Researchers turn chicken fat into sustainable energy storage solution

Breakthrough for more sustainable and environmentally conscious energy future

Follow on Published On: Sun, 12 May 2024 10:38:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - In the quest for sustainable energy solutions, researchers have devised a groundbreaking method that utilizes an unexpected source: chicken fat.

The study, published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, outlines a novel technique to convert chicken fat into carbon-based electrodes for supercapacitors, offering a promising avenue for energy storage applications.

Led by Mohan Reddy Pallavolu, Jae Hak Jung, Sang Woo Joo, and their team, the research addresses the pressing need for cost-effective and environmentally friendly carbon nanomaterial synthesis methods.

Unlike traditional approaches that rely on high-temperature processing, this innovative technique offers a simple and low-cost alternative, tapping into the abundant resource of leftover chicken fat.

The process begins with the extraction of fat from chicken, which is then melted using a gas flame pistol. The resulting oil undergoes combustion via a flame wick method, akin to an oil lamp, with the resultant soot collected at the bottom of a flask suspended over the flame.

This collected soot serves as the precursor for carbon-based electrodes.

Remarkably, when assembled into the negative electrode of an asymmetric supercapacitor, the carbon nanoparticles derived from chicken fat demonstrate exceptional capacitance, durability, and high energy and power density.

Moreover, treating these carbon nanoparticles with thiourea further enhances their performance, underscoring the versatility and potential of this renewable carbon source.

These findings not only showcase the viability of chicken fat as a sustainable carbon source for energy storage but also highlight its practical application in powering LED lighting systems in real-time.

By harnessing a readily available byproduct, the research pioneers a more eco-conscious approach to energy storage, paving the way for a greener future.

The development marks a significant stride towards addressing the growing demand for sustainable, long-lasting, and ecologically acceptable energy storage materials.

As the world increasingly pivots towards renewable energy solutions, innovations like these offer promising avenues for a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future.