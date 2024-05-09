Researchers to offer vision restoration through chip

Technology Technology Researchers to offer vision restoration through chip

Electrodes the size of single neuron holds immense promise for vision

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 May 2024 15:56:04 PKT

(Web Desk) - Researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, University of Freiburg, and the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience have unveiled a revolutionary advancement in vision restoration technology.

Their creation—a remarkably small implant equipped with electrodes the size of single neurons—holds immense promise for the future of vision implants tailored for the blind.

Vision impairment often arises from damage to the eye, leaving the visual cortex in the brain primed for input despite the absence of visual stimuli. To address this challenge, the research team delved into the realm of brain stimulation for sight restoration.

By embedding thousands of micro-scale electrodes into the implant, electrical impulses can be directed to the visual cortex, enabling the creation of rudimentary images. Each electrode serves as a pixel, contributing to the formation of a visual representation within the brain.

Lead researcher Maria Asplund, Professor of Bioelectronics at Chalmers University of Technology, emphasizes that the generated image isn't a faithful reproduction of the world as perceived by those with full vision.

Rather, it resembles a matrix-like display, with illuminated spots representing sensory information. Asplund underscores that the quality of the image improves with the number of electrodes integrated into the implant.

Describing the implant as a 'thread' adorned with numerous electrodes arranged sequentially, the researchers envision a future where multiple threads, each housing thousands of electrodes, work in concert to create comprehensive visual experiences. This milestone marks a significant stride towards realizing such a vision.

While the concept of electrical implants for vision restoration isn't new, existing technologies from the 1990s suffer from several drawbacks, including bulkiness, brain scarring, and material degradation.

The newly developed implant addresses these issues by leveraging miniature, flexible, and non-corrosive materials, promising both efficacy and longevity.

As researchers continue to refine and enhance this innovative approach, the prospect of restoring sight to millions of visually impaired individuals worldwide grows ever closer to reality.

With its potential to revolutionize the field of vision restoration, this breakthrough implant technology offers hope for a brighter future for the blind.