You can do shopping on Amazon while watching TV

Amazon set to debut remote-enabled shoppable ads

(Web Desk) -Three new formats will let users easily place products featured in ads in their Amazon carts, with no need for QR codes.

It’s about to get a lot easier to buy something on Amazon while watching a TV show, movie, or live sporting event on Prime Video.

Ahead of its inaugural upfront presentation to advertisers next week, Amazon says that it plans to roll out three new ad formats that will emphasize shoppability, including the ability for users to add products to their Amazon carts with a click of their smart TV remote.

The three formats are: Shoppable carousel ads, which includes a sliding lineup of products from a sponsor during Prime Video commercial breaks.

Users can quickly move between products using their remote, and add items to their Amazon cart.

Interactive pause ads: The pause ad has become a standardbearer format in video streaming ever since Hulu debuted the concept in 2019, letting services insert an ad at a natural moment: When the user has paused a video.

Amazon will add a translucent banner that once again lets users instantly ad a product to their Amazon cart.

Interactive brand trivia ads: A format that lets brands share more information about themselves or their products, with users able to add items to their carts, learn more information about brands or products, or even earn Amazon credits with the purchase of selected items.

Every streaming video service has its own suite of ad formats, ranging from your stock -15 and -30 second commercials, pause ads, and sponsored takeovers, to more advanced and interactive offerings.

However, true interactive shoppability has mostly been a pipe dream until now, with ads featuring QR codes getting about as close as you could get to something shoppable.

Amazon, which now has “an average monthly ad-supported reach of over 200 million customers,” per the company, will be rolling it out at a scale heretofore not yet seen in streaming video.

Prime Video turned on ads in January, making it the default for Prime subscribers, or letting users pay an extra $3 per month to opt out. That move has given the company instant scale in the streaming ad space, leapfrogging the likes of Netflix, Peacock, and Paramount+.

“Amazon Ads continues to re-imagine the streaming TV experience with interactive ad formats that are seamlessly shoppable and help advertisers meaningfully connect with customers,” said Alan Moss, VP, global ads sales for Amazon Ads.

“We are developing innovative experiences to help brands better engage with customers, as we work to transform streaming advertising through our differentiated combination of reach, first-party signals, and ad tech.

Ads in Prime Video provide an unparalleled experience for advertisers to deliver on any full-funnel marketing objective – whether it’s awareness, consideration, or conversion.”