Ultra luxury plane with no wings can fly from London to New York in less than 5 hours

The lavish plane will include suites, living rooms, flat screen TVs and your own personal chef

Published On: Tue, 07 May 2024 07:40:09 PKT

(Web Desk) - A supersonic plane that can carry 300 passengers in ultra-lux flights promises to bring science fiction to life.

The spaceship-like aircraft could fly from London to New York at incredible speed in less than five hours - with "no wings".

Designer Oscar Viñals from Barcelona, Spain, told The Sun that Sky OV Evo will include ultra luxurious amenities, including bedrooms, suites, bathrooms, and even an in-flight chef.

He said: "There will be private rooms for two travellers with a bedroom, living room and an en suite shower room.

"In the living room, you'll find a leather double seat sofa complete with dining tables, a 32-inch flat screen TV, noise-cancelling headsets, a comfortable double bed, a full-height shower, vanity unit, bathrobes and an in-flight chef at your service."

Other passengers will have individual spacious cabins complete with window blinds and a sliding door.

The aircraft would be able to reach a top speed of Mach 1.5 – around 1,150mph - thanks to its special engines.

He added that this plane's fuselage is more stylised than its predecessor - the Sky OV.

The aircraft's body is blended in with its wings, giving a look and feel of a spaceship straight out of Star Wars.

The sleek design aims to reduce drag and fuel consumption, enabling its mix of silent engines to reach super speeds at no extra cost to the environment.

Oscar said: "My other models were thought and designed for different purposes.

"This one in particular is the evolution of its predecessor the Sky OV.

"It was quite challenging because I specifically designed it to be the as eco-friendly as possible but at the same time have a high performance in all flight points and conditions."

A design rendering shows how passengers would sit across 12 long rows of up to 33 people each.

Explaining where he got the aerodynamic look from, Oscar said: "The main inspiration were the birds when they fly in 'gliding flight mode', reducing their power and energy to the minimum without losing a good performance. "

The plane designer said his brain is constantly firing up new ideas, including a flying saucer-inspired aircraft which he aims to finish soon.

The Sky OV evo is one of Oscar's latest designs since he came up with a super-jet that would surpass the speed and size of the legendary Concorde.