Scientists rebuild face of Neanderthal woman who lived 75,000 years ago

Technology Technology Scientists rebuild face of Neanderthal woman who lived 75,000 years ago

Neanderthals, believed to have vanished around 40,000 years ago

Follow on Published On: Fri, 03 May 2024 04:07:17 PKT

(Web Desk) - A new documentary has brought to life how a female Neanderthal, whose skull dating back 75,000 years, would look like.

Her face was meticulously reconstructed by a team of archaeologists and conservators led by the University of Cambridge.

Discovered inside a cave in Iraqi Kurdistan in 2018, the female Neanderthal's remains shed light on the enigmatic species. The cave, known as Shanidar Cave, had previously yielded several Neanderthal remains, suggesting a ritualistic burial ground.

"Secrets of the Neanderthals," produced by BBC Studios Science Unit, follows the team's journey as they return to Shanidar Cave to delve deeper into its secrets.

Dr. Emma Pomeroy, a palaeo-anthropologist from Cambridge, highlighted the significance of the facial reconstruction, revealing surprising similarities between Neanderthals and modern humans.

The reconstructed face challenges previous notions of Neanderthal appearance, hinting at a potential for interbreeding between the two species.

Neanderthals, believed to have vanished around 40,000 years ago, are a subject of fascination due to their close evolutionary relationship with Homo sapiens.

The documentary also explores the cave's significance as a burial site, where multiple Neanderthal remains were interred. Professor Graeme Barker from Cambridge's McDonald Institute for Archaeological Research emphasized the complexity of Neanderthal behavior, challenging long-held stereotypes.

Decades after initial excavations by archaeologist Ralph Solecki in the 1960s, the Cambridge-led team revisited Shanidar Cave, uncovering new evidence of Neanderthal sophistication.

The discovery of Shanidar Z and subsequent findings hint at complex burial rituals and communal activities among Neanderthals.

The documentary's revelations spark questions about Neanderthal culture and interactions with early Homo sapiens.

Ongoing research aims to unravel the mysteries surrounding Neanderthal extinction and the dawn of modern human civilisation.