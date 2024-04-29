Pakistan to produce chip wafers through sand in Thar Desert

'Chip Wafer Foundry' project to meet global demands

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Department of Information Technology (IT) Sindh has embarked on a groundbreaking endeavor the 'Chip Wafer Foundry' project in the heart of the Thar Desert.

IT Sindh has initiated initial paperwork for Chip Wafer Foundry project also sent the paperwork to relevant ministries.

With experts hailing the potential of chip manufacturing from abundant resources like sand, Pakistan is poised to tap into the high demands of the digital world market.

Recognizing the indispensability of coal, sand, water, and electricity in chip production, the sandy expanses of the Thar Desert emerge as a promising locale for the envisioned Chip Wafer Foundry.

Despite Pakistan's current lack of indigenous chipmaking technology, experts remain optimistic about the country's potential to produce chip wafers.

The estimated cost of the project, standing at $450 million, is poised to be financed through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

At the forefront of this endeavor is the district of Islam Kot in Tharparkar, where 150 acres of land have been earmarked for the project. With the capacity to meet the requisite electricity demand of 250 megawatts from Thar itself.

Moreover, the project holds promise not only for bolstering Pakistan's foreign reserves but also for opening avenues for export in the realm of chip wafer production.

The initiation of the project marks a pivotal moment for Pakistan's technological landscape, as the country seeks to leverage its natural resources for innovation and economic growth.