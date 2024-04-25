State minister, Meta delegates discuss responsible use of social media platforms

Thu, 25 Apr 2024

ISLAMABAD (APP) – A two-member Meta delegation called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja here on Thursday.

The delegation comprised Dania Mukhtar, Meta’s Public Policy Head for Pakistan, and Taabeer Ather, Meta’s Public Policy Manager for Pakistan.

According to a news release, the meeting discussed in detail the responsible use of social media platforms.

The delegation briefed the state minister about Meta working and different campaigns in Pakistan, including its digital safety campaign, election education campaign, anti-scams campaign and digital literacy programme.

Shaza appreciated the working of Meta and ensured her full support to the tech giant.