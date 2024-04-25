Forget the fan! Body air-conditioner gadget keeps you cool in summer

SONY has launched a clever little gadget

(Web Desk) - The tech giant has unveiled a bizarre, futuristic body air conditioner that can be tucked into the back of your shirt.

Launching in the UK today, SONY'S so-called "smart wearable thermo device kit" dubbed Reon Pocket 5 is available for pre-order for £139.

While it is the fifth generation of the Reon Pocket, it is the first iteration of the device that has been introduced to the UK market.

It can be worn around the neck to blow cool - or warm - air on you.

So, it's being marketed for winter use too - and could be perfect for those of us who run on the chillier side.

It being sold as a remedy for sweaty commutes in the summer, to a large pool consumers who may find themselves on train carriages that more closely resemble sardine packs.

There are two different airflow attachments to allow the heat of the device to escape, which, according to Sony, suits both business and casual wear.

According to SONY, the fifth generation gadget boasts up to 1.5 times higher heat absorption and up to 1.8 times longer operating time.

The Reon Pocket 5 takes about two hours to fully charge and can last about 10 hours with the rechargeable battery.

The company has also chosen a new fan design this time around, meaning it can cool - or warm - you more efficiently while not making a whirring racket behind your ear.

The gadget has a ‘smart cool to warm mode’ function that automatically switches between cool and warm modes depending on your environment.

The Reon Pocket Tag that comes with the device can detect sunlight, so wearers don't have to take the heat from both directions.